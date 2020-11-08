About this product

Copper CBD Softgel Capsules are in a class by themselves and are easily a staff favorite. Our softgel are manufactured using nanoemulsion technology which decreases particle size and transforms our hemp extract into a consistency more easily utilized by the body. This increased bioavailability means that you’ll see similar benefits that you would with a regular CBD product but with a smaller serving size. Our customers experience benefits like a supported sense of calm and relaxation, faster recovery times from exercise, pain relief and better sleep. Whatever your goals our we believe our proprietary capsule formula will provide you with the benefits you’re looking for.