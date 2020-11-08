About this product
Copper CBD Softgel Capsules are in a class by themselves and are easily a staff favorite. Our softgel are manufactured using nanoemulsion technology which decreases particle size and transforms our hemp extract into a consistency more easily utilized by the body. This increased bioavailability means that you’ll see similar benefits that you would with a regular CBD product but with a smaller serving size. Our customers experience benefits like a supported sense of calm and relaxation, faster recovery times from exercise, pain relief and better sleep. Whatever your goals our we believe our proprietary capsule formula will provide you with the benefits you’re looking for.
About this brand
Copper CBD
We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.