COPPER CBD SPORT CREAM - COOL MINT

by Copper CBD

About this product

Sore muscles are relieved and tension released with Joy Organics’ CBD Sport Cream. With 400mg of Premium CBD, menthol and camphor, our 4oz pump container is essential for a trip to the gym or a day in the garden. Vegan and THC-free. Use it before, during or after activity and keep moving throughout the day. Apply to joints or muscle strains as needed to relieve discomfort.

About this brand

We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.