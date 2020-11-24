About this product

Copper CBD Sports Cream is the perfect complement to any athletes training protocol when trying to recover from exercise and relieve muscle and joint pain. You can feel our sports cream working as soon as you apply it. Unlike oils, which must be metabolized inside the body, sports cream can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy. Our customers consistently report benefits like faster recovery times, relief from muscle soreness and arthritic pain and muscle soreness; one happy customer even name it “Wonder Cream”. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary sport cream formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.