About this product
Copper CBD Sports Cream is the perfect complement to any athletes training protocol when trying to recover from exercise and relieve muscle and joint pain. You can feel our sports cream working as soon as you apply it. Unlike oils, which must be metabolized inside the body, sports cream can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy. Our customers consistently report benefits like faster recovery times, relief from muscle soreness and arthritic pain and muscle soreness; one happy customer even name it “Wonder Cream”. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary sport cream formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.
About this brand
Copper CBD
We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.