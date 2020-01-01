 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Holiday Sugar Cookie 30mg

Holiday Sugar Cookie 30mg

by Cornucopia

Write a review
Cornucopia Edibles Cookies Holiday Sugar Cookie 30mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A cannabis leaf shape cookie fit for the holidays, this sugar coated treat is made from scratch with: Flour, Sugar, Butter, Egg, Almond Extract, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Green Food Color, and Medical Marijuana

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cornucopia Logo
Cornucopia is committed to producing authentic and effective edible cannabis products. All items are handcrafted from scratch ingredients.