COTC OG

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype, bred by Darkheart Nursery. This indica dominant strain offers a sweet and earthy aroma with piney undertones and a spicy taste. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of pinene, caryophyllene and limonene, which can help with pain relief, anxiety, stress relief, and focus. The round, golf-ball-shaped nugs are a light minty green color with cloudy white trichomes and medium-length light orange hairs. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.

About this brand

We are the Cream Of The Crop, creme de la creme, best of the best. Might seem cliche, but we have spent years perfecting our cultivation methods in pursuit of quality products that not only achieve excellence, but are safe to consume. We are passionate about growing craft cannabis and curating an experience to make a positive impact on your life. Our line of industry-leading cannabis products offers a holistic and pure experience you can trust. All of our flower is packaged into glass jars, sealed with a tamper-evident shrink wrap around the lid, and a pressure sensitive seal under the lid to guarantee freshness. When you choose Cream of the Crop grown cannabis as your medicine, you know you are getting the absolute best.