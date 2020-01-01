 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler

by 420 Reclaim

$149.99MSRP

About this product

Use with: Dry Herb / Concentrates HIGHER STANDARDS HEAVY DUTY RIGGLER The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler is a travel-friendly dual-use bubbler. Equipped with a quartz banger for concentrate use and a glass bowl for dry herb consumption, the Riggler produces elite flavor no matter the material used. The body of the Heavy Duty Riggler is 7 millimeters thick, and its medical-grade borosilicate glass provides supreme durability. A diffused downstem creates fine bubbles and helps promote efficient airflow for dense draws. Higher Standards gave the Riggler an easy-to-clean design so touch ups and spot cleans are hassle-free. DUAL-USE COMPATIBILITY Higher Standards constructed the Riggler to act as an elite water pipe for both concentrates and dry herbs. The diffused down steam smooths and cools both smoke and vapor before reaching your lungs for easy draws. Included with the Heavy Duty Riggler is a quartz banger and glass bowl. The 100% quartz banger reaches temperature quickly and keeps outside flavors from infiltrating your concentrate’s profile. For dry herb users, the borosilicate glass bowl’s inert nature makes it a flavor chaser’s dream, and it’s solid construction means it can withstand everyday drops and tumbles. DIFFUSED DOWNSTEM The universal shape of the diffused downstem on the Heavy Duty Riggler allows both concentrate vapor and dry herb smoke to arrive smooth and cool. By coating your vapor or smoke in moisture you can easily consume your material, no matter the size of the draw. The thick concentrate vapor will still go down easy, and your dry herb’s flavorful draws will never give a harsh throat feel. WHAT'S IN THE BOX 1x Higher Standards Riggler 1x Quartz Banger 1x Glass Bowl 1x Carb Cap 1x Concentrate Tool

About this brand

420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves. We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price! If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!