Pax 2 Vaporizer

by 420 Reclaim

$149.99MSRP

Use with: Dry Herb PAX 2 VAPORIZER The Pax 2 can be used up to 30% more due to the new battery, and it's also 25% smaller and 10% lighter than its predecessor. This vaporizer is smart. Yes, it's actually smart, because not only does it have four heat settings, it also has lip sensing technology on the mouthpiece and a Party Mode setting. The Pax 2 has a single button interface, a magnetic charging dock, and is machined out of anodized aluminum, which comes in four colors. Included with the vaporizer is the magnetic charging dock and a cleaning kit. This vaporizer is sleek, aesthetically pleasing, easy to use, and requires minimal maintenance, but in the case that you do need some maintenance done to it, Pax offers a limited ten year warranty on their products. The PAX 2 comes with a charger, maintenance kit, and two mouthpieces. *PAX 2 Is Compatible With All PAX 3 Accessories WHAT’S IN THE BOX PAX 2 Charging Dock Flat Mouthpiece Raised Mouthpiece Oven Lid Cleaning Kit

420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves. We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price! If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!