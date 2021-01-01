 Loading…

Super Lemon MAC

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Super Lemon MAC

About this product

Super Lemon MAC, also known as “Super Lemon Miracle Alien Cookies,” is a heavily sativa dominant hybrid strain (90% sativa/10% indica) created through crossing the delicious Lemon Miracle Alien Cookies/Lemon MAC X Super Silver Haze strains. If you love a bright flavor and eye-opening high, Super Lemon MAC is totally made for you. This bud has a sharp sour citrusy lemon flavor that tingles the tongue and puckers the lips with each toke. The aroma is just as vibrant, with a spicy sour citrusy overtone that's accented by touches of lemony earth as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The Super Lemon MAC high is just as head-spinning as the flavor, with lifted effects that are perfect as a wake-and-bake. You'll feel an immediate cerebral rush almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a sense of high-flying energy and creativity that has you jumping on your to-do list with ease. As your mind soars higher and higher, you'll feel any negative or racing thoughts fade away, replaced with happy sociability and artistic visions. With these heady effects and its super high 23-25% average THC level, Super Lemon MAC is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, headaches or migraines and eye pressure or glaucoma. This bud has rounded dense bright neon green nugs with dark olive undertones, long thin orange hairs and a coating of frosty tiny white crystal trichomes.

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

