Sesh Cartridge - Blueberry Bubble - 500mg
by Craft ConcentratesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The perfect cartridge for your everyday Sesh. Combining pure THC distillate oil with naturally derived terpenes creates a true strain specific experience. Sesh carts make any occasion fun with the push of a button.
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.