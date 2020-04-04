Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
The perfect cartridge for your everyday Sesh. Combining pure THC distillate oil with naturally derived terpenes creates a true strain specific experience. Sesh carts make any occasion fun with the push of a button. (available in a rotating variety of strains!)
on April 4th, 2020
The new shape and hole placement on the cartridges was a real upgrade. The hits are easier and the product doesn’t get wasted because the oil isn’t near the holes. No one wants to leave a cartridge on its side waiting for the oil to move.
on March 10th, 2019
Pretty good, had some hiccups with clogging and weak hits. Seems to be cotton wick style instead of ceramic coil.
on September 21st, 2018
Taste great and works very good. Easy to use anywhere. very good product