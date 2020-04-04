 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sesh Cartridge by Craft - 500mg

by Craft Concentrates

4.65
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The perfect cartridge for your everyday Sesh. Combining pure THC distillate oil with naturally derived terpenes creates a true strain specific experience. Sesh carts make any occasion fun with the push of a button. (available in a rotating variety of strains!)

5 customer reviews

4.65

Wallowe

The new shape and hole placement on the cartridges was a real upgrade. The hits are easier and the product doesn’t get wasted because the oil isn’t near the holes. No one wants to leave a cartridge on its side waiting for the oil to move.

12amtoker

Pretty good, had some hiccups with clogging and weak hits. Seems to be cotton wick style instead of ceramic coil.

Posideon808

Taste great and works very good. Easy to use anywhere. very good product

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.