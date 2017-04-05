 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Bagley Ave. Brew Coffee Chicory Syrup 60mg

Bagley Ave. Brew Coffee Chicory Syrup 60mg

by Craft Elixirs

Skip to Reviews
4.02
Craft Elixirs Edibles Beverages Bagley Ave. Brew Coffee Chicory Syrup 60mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The most humble of all tributes the quirky, fancy, big, small and totally chill coffee shops that ground our neighborhoods and give them life. Our Craft Elixirs coffee & chicory infused syrup is so dreamy on everything like French toast, ice cream, and ice coffee. Try drizzling on bacon or drink by itself.

2 customer reviews

4.02

write a review

The.Avid.Dabber

Coffee and cannabis are two of my all time favorite things so this concoction is money! The easy dosing with the cap is awesome. It's so good on ice cream. 4 or 5 capfuls on top make for a nice nightcap.

MuckRack

Big fan of Craft Elixirs, but this one wasn't my favorite of their offerings. I thought it was a bit too mellow in the syrup and the coffee taste didn't quite feel authentic. Felt like a watered down version of a starbucks via, but then when I added more syrup, I didn't like that either... Hard to find the balance point.

About this brand

Craft Elixirs Logo
Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.