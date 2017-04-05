Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The most humble of all tributes the quirky, fancy, big, small and totally chill coffee shops that ground our neighborhoods and give them life. Our Craft Elixirs coffee & chicory infused syrup is so dreamy on everything like French toast, ice cream, and ice coffee. Try drizzling on bacon or drink by itself.
on April 5th, 2017
Coffee and cannabis are two of my all time favorite things so this concoction is money! The easy dosing with the cap is awesome. It's so good on ice cream. 4 or 5 capfuls on top make for a nice nightcap.
on March 30th, 2017
Big fan of Craft Elixirs, but this one wasn't my favorite of their offerings. I thought it was a bit too mellow in the syrup and the coffee taste didn't quite feel authentic. Felt like a watered down version of a starbucks via, but then when I added more syrup, I didn't like that either... Hard to find the balance point.