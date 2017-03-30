 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Capitol Hill Heat Habenero Smoke Syrup 80mg

by Craft Elixirs

About this product

Central Seattle Represent! Our habanero smoky syrup heats up the city streets of Capitol Hill. Use this syrup like a hot sauce. Add to BBQ sauce or make your own. The fiery red color comes from a local Seattle producer of smoky spices. Experience a sweet heat and sweet high.

I use this in stir-fry and it's awesome. First time using I wasn't as thrilled because I wasn't expecting the sweet part. Joke's on me, that's why you taste test. After learning more about the flavor it's been more fun to use. I'd still love to see it drop some of the sweet, though, as it ends up tasting a little like filler. Still awesome! Sits right above the stove!

About this brand

Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.