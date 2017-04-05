 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ginger Grass Syrup 100mg CBD

by Craft Elixirs

Made with organic cane sugar, this spicy ginger syrup makes tea and ginger ale up the ante. We love fresh & organic Chinese ginger root-a flavor so unique that it has no match to what it offers. Our kitchen smells wonderful with a friendly but pungent kick of ginger root when making this syrup. Quickly becoming one of our favorites, it's bound to become one of yours too!

bailey.rahn@leafly.com

My favorite from the Craft collection so far. Microdosing 5mg of this in a cup of hot water keeps me relaxed and creative throughout the day, and the ginger helps calm my sensitive stomach. You can also double the dose and add it to some herbal tea for the ultimate sleep aid -- the flavor blends really well with mint and other light teas.

Pretty darn good. I use this for mixing into teas in the evening and it's the perfect relaxing porch time nightcap. Not sure what else I would do with it other than tea, but not sure I need anything else to do with it.

Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.