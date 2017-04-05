Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Made with organic cane sugar, this spicy ginger syrup makes tea and ginger ale up the ante. We love fresh & organic Chinese ginger root-a flavor so unique that it has no match to what it offers. Our kitchen smells wonderful with a friendly but pungent kick of ginger root when making this syrup. Quickly becoming one of our favorites, it's bound to become one of yours too!
on April 5th, 2017
My favorite from the Craft collection so far. Microdosing 5mg of this in a cup of hot water keeps me relaxed and creative throughout the day, and the ginger helps calm my sensitive stomach. You can also double the dose and add it to some herbal tea for the ultimate sleep aid -- the flavor blends really well with mint and other light teas.
on March 30th, 2017
Pretty darn good. I use this for mixing into teas in the evening and it's the perfect relaxing porch time nightcap. Not sure what else I would do with it other than tea, but not sure I need anything else to do with it.