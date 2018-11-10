smunar
on November 10th, 2018
Got high off of every candy! It helped my pain. The flavor and texture of these were amazing! Would buy again
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Candied artisan fruit chew. Sweet candied pineapple in a pineapple candy chew. Our Pioneer Squares are pectin-based, vegan and gluten free. NOM NOM NOM
on November 10th, 2018
Got high off of every candy! It helped my pain. The flavor and texture of these were amazing! Would buy again