Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.