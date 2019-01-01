About this product
You have been waiting for a high quality artisan potato chip on the cannabis market, well here you are. Lori's potato chips set the bar for the emerging savory edible market. Lori's sweet potato chips excite the palate with a delicious blend of sweet potato and cinnamon, with just enough salt to tie it all together. As with all Craft Elixirs products, Lori's sweet potato chips are organic, vegan, and gluten free.
About this brand
Craft Elixirs
Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.