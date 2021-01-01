Blue Dream Hybrid Live Budder 1g
by Cresco Cannabis

About this product
Blue Dream, a hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing a Blueberry indica with the sativa Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Pinene, Myrcene Flavor: Blueberry, Pungent Reported Effects: Happy, Euphoric Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 1g and .5g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco Cannabis
