Bordello Indica Live Sauce 1g
by Cresco Cannabis
About this product
Bordello is an indica-dominant strain that hits behind the eyes first, with some tingling and a release of pressure that may make it an effective choice for treating migraines or eye conditions such as glaucoma. The relaxation spreads throughout the body, giving powerful pain relief. This cross of Blueberry Apocalypse and Alexis strains makes patients feel euphoric and uplifted. Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene Flavor: Berry, Cheese Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals, with the fresh flavor and profile of the flower. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco Cannabis
