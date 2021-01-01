About this product

Cresco Cookies is perfect for patients seeking a relaxing effect that doesn’t cause anxiety or paranoia. Its dense, trichome coated buds exude classic notes of OG pine and a touch of added sweetness from its Durban lineage. As a true hybrid, this strain calms the mind and relaxes the body in perfect balance. Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene Flavor: Earthy, Sweet Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.