 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Ice Cream Cake Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg

Ice Cream Cake Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco

Write a review
Cresco Concentrates Cartridges Ice Cream Cake Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg
Cresco Concentrates Cartridges Ice Cream Cake Indica LLR Cartridge 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene Flavor: Vanilla, Sweet, Cream Reported Effects: Calming, Relaxing Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

About this brand

Cresco Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review