About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This citrusy explosion crosses the sweet, zesty lemon aromas from Lemon Bean with the zesty orange and earthy notes from MAC. You may feel happy, stimulated, and focused after consuming this hybrid strain.