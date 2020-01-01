About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. Enjoy this delightful hybrid, bringing the together best of Sunset Sherbert and High Octane. The effects of this strain are that of a true hybrid, with a gentle onset perfect for a mid-day lift.