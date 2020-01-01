 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Wholesale & distribution
  5. Perpetual Site License - Unlimited Users

Perpetual Site License - Unlimited Users

by CROPsoft

Write a review
CROPsoft Services Wholesale & Distribution Perpetual Site License - Unlimited Users
CROPsoft Services Wholesale & Distribution Perpetual Site License - Unlimited Users
CROPsoft Services Wholesale & Distribution Perpetual Site License - Unlimited Users
CROPsoft Services Wholesale & Distribution Perpetual Site License - Unlimited Users

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We offer our Platform as a Service (PaaS) on your choice of cloud host with full redundancy utilizing MySQL Master to Master Replication for backup and fail-over; CROPsoft can take a licking and keep on ticking. CROPsoft provides the only end-to-end marijuana business application that will satisfy regulatory Health Canada Licenced Production, distribution, and Recall requriements. CROPsoft offers a three (3) cycle, fourteen (14) phase system of production, post-production, oil, packaging, sales and distribnution record keeping tools which comply with today's standards. CROPsoft focal range covers a broad range of business control points including living plant health, harvest evaporation levels, bulk storage curing, lab test levels, QC/QA release controls, patient verification, sales, shipping, and recall processing. Track your crop inputs including fertalizers, sprays, pesticides, and vendors to increase harvest yields and comply with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CROPsoft Logo
CROPsoft is the premier Cannabis Regulatory Operations Protocol for internationally-licensed producers of medical cannabis.