We offer our Platform as a Service (PaaS) on your choice of cloud host with full redundancy utilizing MySQL Master to Master Replication for backup and fail-over; CROPsoft can take a licking and keep on ticking. CROPsoft provides the only end-to-end marijuana business application that will satisfy regulatory Health Canada Licenced Production, distribution, and Recall requriements. CROPsoft offers a three (3) cycle, fourteen (14) phase system of production, post-production, oil, packaging, sales and distribnution record keeping tools which comply with today's standards. CROPsoft focal range covers a broad range of business control points including living plant health, harvest evaporation levels, bulk storage curing, lab test levels, QC/QA release controls, patient verification, sales, shipping, and recall processing. Track your crop inputs including fertalizers, sprays, pesticides, and vendors to increase harvest yields and comply with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).