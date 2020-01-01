 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. CRU White Battery 380MAH (510 Compatible)

CRU White Battery 380MAH (510 Compatible)

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Vaping Batteries & Power CRU White Battery 380MAH (510 Compatible)
CRU Cannabis Vaping Batteries & Power CRU White Battery 380MAH (510 Compatible)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CRU's adjustable batteries feature a ten-second preheat function to prime your oil on the first use and three adjustable heat settings to give you complete control over your dose. USB charger included.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.