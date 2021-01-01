 Loading…

Mendo Purps (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Coffee, Fruity, Nutty, Pine Grape & Woody Pine SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Motivated, Focused, Happy WHEN TO USE Anytime Hybrid

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Mendo Purple

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

