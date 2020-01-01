 Loading…
Sativa

Strawberry Ice (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Ice (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Strawberry Sharp Mint Exhale SENSATION Energetic, Euphoria Focus, Motivation WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this strain

Strawberry Ice

Strawberry Ice
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Strawberry Ice is a heady, energetic strain that was named Best Sativa at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup. With big colorful flowers that emit an aroma of fresh strawberries, Strawberry Ice is a great choice for staying active and motivated throughout your day. The fruit flavors and subtle mint undertones lead the charge towards the creative, euphoric bliss of Strawberry Ice.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.