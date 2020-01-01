Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 900mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
- Full spectrum CBD oil - 50 mg/mL - No glycol - No isolate Pure Rocky Mountain oil .3 mL cartridge, 50 mg of CBD per 1 mL. Works with 510 threaded batteries. Visit our website if you would like to see our COA.
Be the first to review this product.