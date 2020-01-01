 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. (BASELINE TIER) - Freedom Haze #2

(BASELINE TIER) - Freedom Haze #2

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Cannabis Flower (BASELINE TIER) - Freedom Haze #2

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Calcium Nitrate, Magnesium Sulfate, Mono Potassium Phosphate, Sulfate of Potash, Potassium Nitrate, Chelated Zinc, Iron, and Manganese, Kelp, Molasses, Seaweed Extract, J.R. Peter’s 5-11-26 Base Hydro Formula

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.