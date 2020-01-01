 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Diamond Preroll 0.5g

by Curaleaf

Blue Diamond Preroll 0.5g

About this product

Blue Diamond Preroll 0.5g by Curaleaf

About this strain

Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond is a mostly indica strain bred by BioQueen genetics. Although its exact parentage is unknown, Blue Diamond descends from an indica-dominant hybrid and inherits a hashy, earthy aroma. It finishes flowering quickly, rewarding growers with yields of large, chunky buds after eight weeks.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.