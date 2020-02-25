 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate Diesel

by Curaleaf

4.52
Curaleaf Cannabis Flower Chocolate Diesel

About this product

Chocolate Diesel by Curaleaf

2 customer reviews

4.52

NOD317

The flavor when smoking a bowl in a glass pipe is very smooth with hints of the chocolate Thai coming through on the first few hits. Thai flavor has always been very enjoyable for me, because I knew what was to follow. Probably one of the most carefree mellow stones that I have found in my 72 years on this earth. From the research I've done, this strain is a mix of Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai. This is the first time I've seen this strain and had try it just out of respect for the lineage. Within the first two minutes after smoking this strain it gives you an incredible head rush and the ideas start flowing. Then about 30 minutes into an incredible lasting head stone, it just rolls into a smooth indica/Thai head and body love fest. Your head is too busy to think about any pain issues and your body is just floating on a cloud like feeling. Try it if you get the chance, you won't be disappointed. Good job by Curaleaf if they are the ones who brought this product to market.

Josephvincent

Chocolate Diesel - One of my favorites. High levels of euphoria. Great to use for work (I hang wallpaper in the city), I feel overall happier on this strain. Work feels easier and more enjoyable. Hard to get motivation or follow through with goals.

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.