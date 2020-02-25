NOD317 on February 25th, 2020

The flavor when smoking a bowl in a glass pipe is very smooth with hints of the chocolate Thai coming through on the first few hits. Thai flavor has always been very enjoyable for me, because I knew what was to follow. Probably one of the most carefree mellow stones that I have found in my 72 years on this earth. From the research I've done, this strain is a mix of Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai. This is the first time I've seen this strain and had try it just out of respect for the lineage. Within the first two minutes after smoking this strain it gives you an incredible head rush and the ideas start flowing. Then about 30 minutes into an incredible lasting head stone, it just rolls into a smooth indica/Thai head and body love fest. Your head is too busy to think about any pain issues and your body is just floating on a cloud like feeling. Try it if you get the chance, you won't be disappointed. Good job by Curaleaf if they are the ones who brought this product to market.