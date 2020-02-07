 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Cucumber Mint 1:1 Tincture

Cucumber Mint 1:1 Tincture

by Curaleaf

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Curaleaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Cucumber Mint 1:1 Tincture

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
162.0mg
CBD
186.0mg
$60.00

Also at 1 other store nearby

Store updated

About this product

Cucumber Mint 1:1 Tincture by Curaleaf

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

emunah

Curaleaf’s balanced cucumber mint tincture, with equal parts of THC and CBD (2.5 mg of each per 1 ml), is light, pleasant tasting, non-alcohol based, and quite economical, at least in the Baltimore area (best current Baltimore area price for a 60 ml bottle is $45 at Maggies’s, Chesacanna, Mission Catonsville and the Living Room. For reasons unknown, Curaleaf chain dispensaries charge considerably more). With easy dosing control, and the therapeutic benefits of a THC/CBD combination, it is a superb choice for the microdosers among us. Highly recommended!

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.