emunah on February 7th, 2020

Curaleaf’s balanced cucumber mint tincture, with equal parts of THC and CBD (2.5 mg of each per 1 ml), is light, pleasant tasting, non-alcohol based, and quite economical, at least in the Baltimore area (best current Baltimore area price for a 60 ml bottle is $45 at Maggies’s, Chesacanna, Mission Catonsville and the Living Room. For reasons unknown, Curaleaf chain dispensaries charge considerably more). With easy dosing control, and the therapeutic benefits of a THC/CBD combination, it is a superb choice for the microdosers among us. Highly recommended!