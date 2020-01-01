 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Taffie Pre-Rolls 2g 5-pack

Taffie Pre-Rolls 2g 5-pack

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Cannabis Pre-rolls Taffie Pre-Rolls 2g 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Curaleaf Veterans Cannabis Project five-pack, pre-rolls contains approximate 0.071 oz of cannabis flower. Curaleaf pre-rolls are rolled with the finest natural paper made with organic Arabic gum and conveniently packaged in a resealable bag. THCA content varies by harvest. This product must be stored and transported in its original packaging at all times to comply with Florida law. Available for patients with smoking route of administration. Buy this product to support Veterans, $1 from every purchase goes to support the Veterans Cannabis Project.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.