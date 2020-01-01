About this product

Curaleaf Veterans Cannabis Project five-pack, pre-rolls contains approximate 0.071 oz of cannabis flower. Curaleaf pre-rolls are rolled with the finest natural paper made with organic Arabic gum and conveniently packaged in a resealable bag. THCA content varies by harvest. This product must be stored and transported in its original packaging at all times to comply with Florida law. Available for patients with smoking route of administration. Buy this product to support Veterans, $1 from every purchase goes to support the Veterans Cannabis Project.