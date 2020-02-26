 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tangcicle

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Cannabis Flower Tangcicle

About this product

A Sativa dominant hybrid.

Dcmbullet

Decent sativa dominant hybrid. Be careful if you want to stay functional and not overdo it with this one. Effects will creep up on you and then you will go from "I can clean the living room" to "where did the last 30 minutes go?" Real quick. Nice earthy taste with a hint of citrus after.

gardenmare

Significant anxiety relief. I'm beebopping around the house if only to refill my drink between episodes of British baking show. ☺

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.