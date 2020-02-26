Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A Sativa dominant hybrid.
on February 26th, 2020
Decent sativa dominant hybrid. Be careful if you want to stay functional and not overdo it with this one. Effects will creep up on you and then you will go from "I can clean the living room" to "where did the last 30 minutes go?" Real quick. Nice earthy taste with a hint of citrus after.
on December 16th, 2019
Significant anxiety relief. I'm beebopping around the house if only to refill my drink between episodes of British baking show. ☺
