Luckychrm
on November 12th, 2019
This is by far my favorite strain! Happy, talkative, energetic, good laughs with this. Definitely assists with the fatigue and fibro pain. ***Limonene .50% **Caryophyllene .44%. *B-Myrcene .26%
Blissful Wizard by Curio Wellness
on November 12th, 2019
on November 3rd, 2019
I am also an experienced smoker as well, I tend to have a high tolerance to THC and I don’t want that raciness and anxiety that strains high in Pinene and THC do to me. I am so happy I purchased it. It kind of reminds me of Lambs Bread, which is probably my favorite strain of any type type. Its impossible to get around here, When I first received my card a couple years ago it was the first sugar and sauce I ever bought. I instantly fell in Love with it, Unfortunately it is impossible to find here. Since then I’ve been desperate to find something I could smoke in the daytime that is awakening but doesn’t give anxiety. Blissfull Wizard is a little like Lambs Bread and I’m very very excited to find something that would keep me awake and attentive during the day without giving me the raciness that high thc and high pinene does to me. Blissful Wizard is high in THC, which I need for tolerance, but low in Pinene. Blissful Wizard is definitely one of my top tens strains that I will definitely keep my look out for.
on October 29th, 2019
I’m an experienced smoker with a high tolerance. This is one of the better strains I have tried. THC 34.6 % on this batch. Definitely more of a Sativa head high, but it’s got a body buzz too. Do yourself a favor and grab it when it comes around.