Curio Wellness

Carisakell on November 3rd, 2019

I am also an experienced smoker as well, I tend to have a high tolerance to THC and I don’t want that raciness and anxiety that strains high in Pinene and THC do to me. I am so happy I purchased it. It kind of reminds me of Lambs Bread, which is probably my favorite strain of any type type. Its impossible to get around here, When I first received my card a couple years ago it was the first sugar and sauce I ever bought. I instantly fell in Love with it, Unfortunately it is impossible to find here. Since then I’ve been desperate to find something I could smoke in the daytime that is awakening but doesn’t give anxiety. Blissfull Wizard is a little like Lambs Bread and I’m very very excited to find something that would keep me awake and attentive during the day without giving me the raciness that high thc and high pinene does to me. Blissful Wizard is high in THC, which I need for tolerance, but low in Pinene. Blissful Wizard is definitely one of my top tens strains that I will definitely keep my look out for.