Carolina

by Curio Wellness

4.01
Curio Wellness Cannabis Flower Carolina

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00

About this product

4.01

mdcannabisreviews

GENERAL EFFECTS: * Mentally & Physically Euphoric * Relaxed * Happy * Relaxed * Hungry MIND; + inspires some creativity and cerebral stimulation in general*IMO +even “head-buzz” feeling +”happy”, euphoric feelings BODY; + mild ocular and facial pressure +noticeable muscle tension relief /relaxation +sensations of physical euphoria and calm -some dry mouth -sedative at higher doses BEST USED: Morning Noon Night USES: Medicinal; * Anxiety * Depression * Sleeplessness * Promotes appetite Recreational; * Reading/ Watching movies * Could be socially stimulating * a fairly flexible and functional cerebral Indica/ Sativa Hybrid AROMA: * Spice -Garlic on top * musky-earthy-pine in the middle * Dank-stank grassy aroma underneath *this stuff reeks but with a bland,grassy smell underneath it all TASTE: * earthy-pine * Mint-hash in exhale The psychoactive effects of Carolina should not be minimized. This is even more evident when considering the .88 % limonene. The 40% of myrcene is evidence of its soothing Indica effects.

About this brand

Curio Wellness Logo
Curio Wellness