Curio Wellness

Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 13 other stores nearby
on April 2nd, 2020
GENERAL EFFECTS: * Mentally & Physically Euphoric * Relaxed * Happy * Relaxed * Hungry MIND; + inspires some creativity and cerebral stimulation in general*IMO +even “head-buzz” feeling +”happy”, euphoric feelings BODY; + mild ocular and facial pressure +noticeable muscle tension relief /relaxation +sensations of physical euphoria and calm -some dry mouth -sedative at higher doses BEST USED: Morning Noon Night USES: Medicinal; * Anxiety * Depression * Sleeplessness * Promotes appetite Recreational; * Reading/ Watching movies * Could be socially stimulating * a fairly flexible and functional cerebral Indica/ Sativa Hybrid AROMA: * Spice -Garlic on top * musky-earthy-pine in the middle * Dank-stank grassy aroma underneath *this stuff reeks but with a bland,grassy smell underneath it all TASTE: * earthy-pine * Mint-hash in exhale The psychoactive effects of Carolina should not be minimized. This is even more evident when considering the .88 % limonene. The 40% of myrcene is evidence of its soothing Indica effects.