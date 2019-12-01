Curio Wellness

Tylerspringer
on December 1st, 2019
Another curio bedtime treat caution!! Do not have plans after smoking but enjoy
on October 26th, 2019
Dense buds of fire that provide a nice slow burn with an excellent taste. Prefer this one towards the evening but not right before bed, great for kicking back and unwinding. Wanted to try this, it did not disappoint. Nice job Curio!