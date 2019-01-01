About this product
Custom Cones USA is the first to offer hemp wrap cones for pre-roll production. Expand your pre-roll line with this awesome new hemp cone. Offer a blunt smoking experience to your customers today! Contact us on our site for more information. We look forward to working together!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Custom Cones USA
Are you having trouble making your pre-roll stand out on the dispensary shelf? Custom Cones USA can help you stand out, increase repeat sales and enhance your branding. Custom Cones USA provides custom pre-rolled cones, hemp blunt wrap cones, custom rolling paper booklets, pre-roll packaging, and custom white-label pre-rolled cone packs for processors, dispensaries and other cannabis companies.