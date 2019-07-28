 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 500mg CBD Oil

500mg CBD Oil

by Cut and Shoot Hemp

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Cut and Shoot Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg CBD Oil
Cut and Shoot Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg CBD Oil

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Cut and Shoot Hemp Presents our 500mg CBD Full Spectrum Oil extracted locally here in Cut and Shoot Texas, our CBD oil is derived from organic CBD hemp flower sourced from organic licensed hemp farmers. each 30ml dark amber bottle contains 500mg plus of full spectrum rich CBD oil. Terpenes are intact and no additional flavors have been added, at Cut and Shoot Hemp we believe in fair pricing practices and offer 2 bottles for only $45

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

11hydroxythc

Affordable, Great Customer Service, Effective Oil. I have been using this oil for 4 months now and its nothing short of amazing, the owner is a great person and very knowledgeable.

About this brand

Cut and Shoot Hemp Logo
Located in Cut and Shoot, Texas we specialize in providing high quality CBD products at an affordable price.