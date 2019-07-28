11hydroxythc
on July 28th, 2019
Affordable, Great Customer Service, Effective Oil. I have been using this oil for 4 months now and its nothing short of amazing, the owner is a great person and very knowledgeable.
Cut and Shoot Hemp Presents our 500mg CBD Full Spectrum Oil extracted locally here in Cut and Shoot Texas, our CBD oil is derived from organic CBD hemp flower sourced from organic licensed hemp farmers. each 30ml dark amber bottle contains 500mg plus of full spectrum rich CBD oil. Terpenes are intact and no additional flavors have been added, at Cut and Shoot Hemp we believe in fair pricing practices and offer 2 bottles for only $45
on July 28th, 2019
