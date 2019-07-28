Cut and Shoot Hemp Presents our 500mg CBD Full Spectrum Oil extracted locally here in Cut and Shoot Texas, our CBD oil is derived from organic CBD hemp flower sourced from organic licensed hemp farmers. each 30ml dark amber bottle contains 500mg plus of full spectrum rich CBD oil. Terpenes are intact and no additional flavors have been added, at Cut and Shoot Hemp we believe in fair pricing practices and offer 2 bottles for only $45