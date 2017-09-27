 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stash Box - Medium

by CVault

About this product

Our CVault is airtight, light weight, durable and impenetrable to light; it is the ultimate curing and storage container. If you're looking for a container that will keep your product fresh, this is for you.

DinoNM

Nice. "Cute" even. A perfect size for a daily/weekly run. Holds a decent quantity, but does not take up too much space in your daily carry. I love you.

chefrusst

The lock down lid ALONG with the moister regulating insert keeps your stash fresh and also keeps all the aroma inside. Pop it open and enjoy...

Welcome to CVault, a division of Freshstor! We would like to thank you for stopping by and let you know that we are excited for you to learn about our revolutionary new humidity-controlled curing and storage container for your product! We welcome any phone call or email to let us know how we’re doing or how we can better serve you.