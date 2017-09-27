Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our CVault is airtight, light weight, durable and impenetrable to light; it is the ultimate curing and storage container. If you're looking for a container that will keep your product fresh, this is for you.
on September 27th, 2017
Nice. "Cute" even. A perfect size for a daily/weekly run. Holds a decent quantity, but does not take up too much space in your daily carry. I love you.
on March 1st, 2016
The lock down lid ALONG with the moister regulating insert keeps your stash fresh and also keeps all the aroma inside. Pop it open and enjoy...