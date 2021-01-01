About this product

Grandma’s Christmas Classic Just Got DOPE! Who doesn’t love a family recipe peanut brittle? It may seem out of style, but don’t worry, we covered that by revamping this caramel crunch delight by adding an additional ingredient you’ll all love: Delta 8 THC! Yes, granny’s brittle just got a fresh new upgrade! Cracking a tooth on peanut brittle isn’t the worry with this old-school treat, it’s what it does to you much quicker and sharper than your usual edibles. How is that, you ask? Sugar absorbs quickly into the bloodstream, hence a sugar rush, and coupled with Delta 8…well, you’re in for a rapid BANG with this brittle, to say the least. If you check out any Reddit forum about edibles made with liquidized sugar, like caramel or cotton candy, you’ll find the proof as fast as what eating this Delta 8 peanut brittle will do to you. Enjoy a bold high with sharpened mental clarity and a full-body relaxation, all while you get to lick your fingers of the sticky residue! You won’t believe how potent Delta 8 is until you’ve tried this caramel-packed peanut brittle. Not only will it satisfy your salty and sweet palette, once the Δ8 kicks in, it’ll be an extended high like no other thanks to the whopping 150mg in each piece of brittle! (Breaking off small pieces from the whole chunk is absolutely recommended!) Don’t tell granny about messing with her brittle recipe. Share among friends for a GOOD time that none of you will forget. Let’s make this retro treat fetch again!