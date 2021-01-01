About this product

Spice up your dab rig with this butane hash oil for the best way to enjoy all the terpenes hemp-derived Delta 8 has to offer. Our Delta 8 shatter has a strong lemon, sugary, and floral aroma that hits your nose instantly, letting you know that once you heat your bowl up, you’re in for some stellar flavor! 71.6% Delta 8 THC awaits ignition for a potent high from this taffy-like cannabis concentrate. 7% of cannabinoids round out the delicious profile to this potent butane-made shatter. An amber jewel to add to any Delta 8 stash! Keep Shatter chilled for best results. 🥶