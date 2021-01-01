About this product

Our bestselling Delta 8 syrup is now in 4 new flavors and our 2 original ones in a newer, smaller size for convenience! Still potent, still a unique high that you have to experience to know just how serious this Delta 8 product is, and tastier than ever. What will your favorite flavor be? Delta 8 Syrup Flavors Pineapple: A tropical fruit explosion bursting with Delta 8 just in time for summer! Apple Pie: Have dessert anytime with this classic fall favorite that doesn’t disappoint! Tropical Punch: Another summer staple is here to enjoy with everyone’s cult classic! Watermelon: Add to any summer beverage for a real juicy kick! Cherry: Our #1 flavor now in an easier-to-transport smaller bottle! Grape: Purple drank is on in this condensed size for a real lit time! We knew that you wanted more flavors, and we delivered with these tropical flavors and holiday classic to make your summer as bumpin’ as possible. Let your imagination run wild with crafty drink concoctions and a real good time getting faded with all your friends with these new fruity Delta 8 syrup additions!