Delta 8 Vape Juice Variety Bundle
by D8 THC ShopWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Party on with our 3 pack Delta 8 Vape Juice Variety Bundle! Enjoy the best 3 strains to cover any mood or time of day. Fill your tank with Indica for a night filled with relaxation and unwinding from stress, anxiety, or discomfort. Start your day with some Sativa vape juice to kick start your morning and keep you going pain or anxiety-free throughout the afternoon. Or blend a happy medium with our Hybrid strain for ultimate relaxation and a mental invigoration to keep you going and feeling like a million bucks! The Delta 8 Vape Juice Variety Bundle is calling!
About this brand
D8 THC Shop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.