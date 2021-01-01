 Loading…

Delta 8 Vape Juice Variety Bundle

by D8 THC Shop

About this product

Party on with our 3 pack Delta 8 Vape Juice Variety Bundle! Enjoy the best 3 strains to cover any mood or time of day. Fill your tank with Indica for a night filled with relaxation and unwinding from stress, anxiety, or discomfort. Start your day with some Sativa vape juice to kick start your morning and keep you going pain or anxiety-free throughout the afternoon. Or blend a happy medium with our Hybrid strain for ultimate relaxation and a mental invigoration to keep you going and feeling like a million bucks! The Delta 8 Vape Juice Variety Bundle is calling!

About this brand

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

