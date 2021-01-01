About this product

Party on with our 3 pack Delta 8 Vape Juice Variety Bundle! Enjoy the best 3 strains to cover any mood or time of day. Fill your tank with Indica for a night filled with relaxation and unwinding from stress, anxiety, or discomfort. Start your day with some Sativa vape juice to kick start your morning and keep you going pain or anxiety-free throughout the afternoon. Or blend a happy medium with our Hybrid strain for ultimate relaxation and a mental invigoration to keep you going and feeling like a million bucks! The Delta 8 Vape Juice Variety Bundle is calling!