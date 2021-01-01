About this product

Add Some Colorful Fuel To Your Evening! Hit the pedal to the metal with the return of our Purple Gas Delta 8 strain, but in flower form! Previously only available in a Delta 8 cart, this cannabis favorite offers all the benefits of Indica, but without knocking you off your feet. It’s an ideal bud for easing pain and anxiety, but minus the sedation feeling typically associated with Indica strains. Enjoy a mellow vibe and relaxing effect that isn’t too heady with just the right amount of buzz we all love. A touch of purple to this dense, dry bud is thickly hidden by crystals that invigorate your senses when you get a whiff of this puppy. A classic pungent aroma embodies Purple Gas Delta 8, featuring hints of earthy pine and herbal, and a good wallop of sour grape tinged with gas. It’s a palette that hits you right where you want and smokes smooth and bold. What are you waiting for? Fill up on the best gas strain in town!