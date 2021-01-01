 Loading…

Silver Haze Delta 8 Flower

by D8 THC Shop

Silver Haze Delta 8 Flower

About this product

The good keeps coming with this CBD-rich Delta 8 flower. Experience a wonderful calming and relaxing time hitting removing all your stress and anxiety with this Sativa-dominant bud. Bred from Haze and Northern Lights, it offers a dense green nugget with unique yellow hues. Prepare your nose for an extremely aromatic flower bursting with floral and fruity notes that is so sweet and in your face, you won’t stop sniffing it! Touches of citrus and pepper and undertones of vanilla and mango make this the perfect fragrant Sativa. Silver Haze Effects While some people may experience more Indica effects from this strain, what you can expect from being a Sativa-dominant are a-plenty. Not only will you feel euphoria, but also heightened focus and mental clarity. As a daytime strain goes, when you need a pick me up from stress or tension, this is the flower for you. Silver Haze Delta 8 will help you feel happy, relaxed, and uplifted! Are You Ready To Feel The Haze?

About this brand

D8 THC Shop Logo
D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

