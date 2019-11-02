Shane81277
on November 2nd, 2019
Nice product works out good but the carts suck I made Enough for 2 carts 1 gram concentrate 3/4 gram oil stuff smokes well but the carts leak before you finish and no carts product is pretty worthless
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
With Dab Genie, you can easily create your own custom concentrated extract vape cartridges! Using only Organic ingredients, we created DabLabz Wizard Solution to eliminate the use of PEG, PG, VG, or artificial terpenes to break down your concentrates to a vapable liquid.
on November 2nd, 2019
Nice product works out good but the carts suck I made Enough for 2 carts 1 gram concentrate 3/4 gram oil stuff smokes well but the carts leak before you finish and no carts product is pretty worthless
on December 19th, 2017
The pink lemonade actually tastes like cool glass of pink lemonade, and the cartridges works great!