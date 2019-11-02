 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. DabGenie Original Kit

DabGenie Original Kit

by DabLabz

Skip to Reviews
4.02
DabLabz Vaping Vaporizer Accessories DabGenie Original Kit
DabLabz Vaping Vaporizer Accessories DabGenie Original Kit

$34.99MSRP

About this product

With Dab Genie, you can easily create your own custom concentrated extract vape cartridges! Using only Organic ingredients, we created DabLabz Wizard Solution to eliminate the use of PEG, PG, VG, or artificial terpenes to break down your concentrates to a vapable liquid.

2 customer reviews

4.02

write a review

Shane81277

Nice product works out good but the carts suck I made Enough for 2 carts 1 gram concentrate 3/4 gram oil stuff smokes well but the carts leak before you finish and no carts product is pretty worthless

ziggywonka

The pink lemonade actually tastes like cool glass of pink lemonade, and the cartridges works great!

About this brand

DabLabz Logo
Nothing is better than turning your favorite concentrate into a vapeable liquid on the go! Here at DabLabz, we'll provide all the tools you'll need to create and enjoy your extracts in no time at all.