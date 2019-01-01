dp-pm3015r Rosin Pre Press Mold - Buy from dabpress.com
Made of anodized aluminum - 3 piece design, real food grade. Works great with 3.5-7g material by whole body force. Suggest to press 1-3pcs of 3.5g pucks one time by hydraulic rosin press. Works great with Dabpress rosin press plates (dp-rp33, rp35, rp37, rp47). This pre-press mold is designed for pressing flower. Product description Dabpress iBudtek dp-pm3015r Pre-press Mold [Rosin Puck Maker] - Well Pairs dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Bags - Made of Anodized Aluminum - Works by Hand Pressure Packing List: - 1 x dp-pm3015r Anodized Rosin Pre-press Mold Specifications: - Item No.: dp-pm3015r ( Pre-press Mold) - Rosin Puck Shape: Cylinder - Size of Puck Maker: 1.15" in Diameter; 3.5" in Length - Total Weight: 0.61lbs Tags: - This Pre-press Mold Is Designed to Work With Flower of 3.5-7g - Highly Recommend to Watch Videos about "How To Use Rosin Filter Bag and Pre-Press Mold Effectively" on Our Official Website - Recommend dp-pm3015r to Work with dp-bt160ns - Recommend 3.5g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp33 for Optimal yield - Recommend 3.5-7g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp35 & dp-rp35s for Optimal yield - Recommend 2x7g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp37 & dp-rp47 for Optimal yield Attentions: - Do Not Press Material over 7g with dp-pm3015r Pre-press Mold - Keep It out of Reach of Children
