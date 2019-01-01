 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. dp-pm3015r Rosin Pre Press Mold - Buy from dabpress.com

dp-pm3015r Rosin Pre Press Mold - Buy from dabpress.com

by Dabpress Technologies

Write a review
Dabpress Technologies Concentrates Solventless dp-pm3015r Rosin Pre Press Mold - Buy from dabpress.com
Dabpress Technologies Concentrates Solventless dp-pm3015r Rosin Pre Press Mold - Buy from dabpress.com
Dabpress Technologies Concentrates Solventless dp-pm3015r Rosin Pre Press Mold - Buy from dabpress.com
Dabpress Technologies Concentrates Solventless dp-pm3015r Rosin Pre Press Mold - Buy from dabpress.com

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Made of anodized aluminum - 3 piece design, real food grade. Works great with 3.5-7g material by whole body force. Suggest to press 1-3pcs of 3.5g pucks one time by hydraulic rosin press. Works great with Dabpress rosin press plates (dp-rp33, rp35, rp37, rp47). This pre-press mold is designed for pressing flower. Product description Dabpress iBudtek dp-pm3015r Pre-press Mold [Rosin Puck Maker] - Well Pairs dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Bags - Made of Anodized Aluminum - Works by Hand Pressure Packing List: - 1 x dp-pm3015r Anodized Rosin Pre-press Mold Specifications: - Item No.: dp-pm3015r ( Pre-press Mold) - Rosin Puck Shape: Cylinder - Size of Puck Maker: 1.15" in Diameter; 3.5" in Length - Total Weight: 0.61lbs Tags: - This Pre-press Mold Is Designed to Work With Flower of 3.5-7g - Highly Recommend to Watch Videos about "How To Use Rosin Filter Bag and Pre-Press Mold Effectively" on Our Official Website - Recommend dp-pm3015r to Work with dp-bt160ns - Recommend 3.5g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp33 for Optimal yield - Recommend 3.5-7g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp35 & dp-rp35s for Optimal yield - Recommend 2x7g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp37 & dp-rp47 for Optimal yield Attentions: - Do Not Press Material over 7g with dp-pm3015r Pre-press Mold - Keep It out of Reach of Children

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dabpress Technologies Logo
Dabpress founded in 2016 is a manufacturer focusing on design and production of rosin presses, rosin plate kits, rosin filter bags, rosin tool kits, and related accessories! With the best price, high-quality products and great customer service, we're trusted by clients since we always take care of customers' needs and requirements. Good reputation has not stopped us trying to improve quality and service because we know our competitors are following behind us closely. Excellent customer experience is the first thing we bear in mind. It pushes us to become better and better. We hope our customers could find themselves satisfied after using our products. For more information, skills learning, and experiences sharing, please read our website and blog. Customer Support: support@dabpress.com Webpage: http://dabpress.com