Inzane in the Membrane Live Resin Opal Sugar 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Opal Sugar tests 5 -10% more potent than our original Terp Sugar on average, while maintaining our signature terpene-rich profile. Opal Sugar is gem-like in appearance, embodying a translucent and crystalline structure, as if it were mined from the earth.
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.
