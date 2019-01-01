 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. Canna Butter 120mg 8oz

Canna Butter 120mg 8oz

by Dankland Delights

Write a review
Dankland Delights Edibles Cooking Canna Butter 120mg 8oz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

8oz. tub of butter infused with cannabis. Easy way for your customers to make their own edibles!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dankland Delights Logo
We at Dankland Delights believe medicine should be effective and consistent. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great homemade taste, that are infused with the best-quality cannabis distillate. Supplying some of the most popular dispensaries in Oklahoma. We take great pride and care for each order ensuring beyond satisfaction. We fully support and understand the importance for patients to have access to edibles for their medical needs.