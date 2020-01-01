Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Homemade from scratch, amazing taste and the right softness that will make you want to eat the whole cookie in one sitting!!! Ingredients: flour, eggs, sugar, brown sugar, pure vanilla extract, sea salt, oreo pudding mix, oreos, white chocolate chips, baking soda, cannabis distillate.
Be the first to review this product.