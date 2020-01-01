 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Cookies n' Cream Cookie 110mg

Cookies n' Cream Cookie 110mg

by Dankland Delights

Write a review
Dankland Delights Edibles Cookies Cookies n' Cream Cookie 110mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Homemade from scratch, amazing taste and the right softness that will make you want to eat the whole cookie in one sitting!!! Ingredients: flour, eggs, sugar, brown sugar, pure vanilla extract, sea salt, oreo pudding mix, oreos, white chocolate chips, baking soda, cannabis distillate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dankland Delights Logo
We at Dankland Delights believe medicine should be effective and consistent. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great homemade taste, that are infused with the best-quality cannabis distillate. Supplying some of the most popular dispensaries in Oklahoma. We take great pride and care for each order ensuring beyond satisfaction. We fully support and understand the importance for patients to have access to edibles for their medical needs.